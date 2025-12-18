Empowering Farmers and Entrepreneurs: From Idea to Impact

December 18, 2025; Monrovia, Liberia: Liberia’s agricultural sector continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation as local farmers and agribusinesses transform challenges into opportunities.

At the 2025 National Agriculture Fair supported by the Government of Liberia and development partners, beneficiaries of UNDP Liberia’s programmes showcased inspiring stories of growth, innovation, and empowerment.

Arthur Kolubah Jallah – Driving Agro-Processing Innovation

Founder of Liberia Agri Processing Venture (LAP Venture), Arthur started his business in 2023 with a vision to transform maize (locally known as cocodolo) into healthy, value-added products.

Initially, LAP Venture relied on manual production with limited tools and low output. Challenges such as a lack of machinery and high operational costs slowed progress—but Arthur remained committed.

A breakthrough came with modern processing equipment, enabling full-scale operations. Production efficiency soared, hygiene standards improved, and product quality became consistent.

In 2025, LAP Venture received a $20,000 grant under UNDP Liberia’s Growth Accelerator Programme, along with intensive business training. This support enhanced packaging, product design, and market competitiveness.

“With support from a UNDP Liberia grant, my business is transforming maize into a variety of healthy, value-added products. This is truly innovation in action!” — Arthur intimated.

Arthur also credits UNDP’s training for deepening his understanding of business accountability, regulatory compliance, and ethical operations, strengthening relationships with customers, partners, and government institutions.

Participating in NAF ’25 gave LAP Venture valuable exposure, new customers, and expanded market reach.

Ma Korpo Kwalah – Women Leading Agricultural Transformation

From Lofa County, Ma Korpo Kwalah, leader of the Kpayarquelleh United Rural Women Inc., faced challenges common to rural women farmers—limited tools, markets, and support.

Through UNDP’s Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP), she received a $20,000 grant, agricultural equipment, and practical training in farming and business.

“Before this support, my business struggled, and people ignored what I could produce. Through the training and grant from UNDP, I learned what works for me, how to grow, and how to make better decisions. Today, I am confident, happy, and proud of how far I have come,” Ma Korpo narrated.

Her cooperative expanded from 10 hectares to over 50 hectares, producing rice, cassava, legumes, vegetables, and livestock. Ma Korpo now empowers other women, improving livelihoods and food security in her community.

Angea Tarlo Davis – Scaling Agribusiness for Impact

Angea Agro Hub Inc., led by Angea Tarlo Davis, joined NAF ’25 as a new grantee of UNDP’s Growth Accelerator Programme.

Since receiving a $20,000 grant in July 2025, Angea Agro Hub has expanded capacity, improved productivity, and strengthened operations through intensive training in bookkeeping, customer targeting, and market development.

“The fair gave our business more visibility, allowing us to meet new clients and expand our customer base. More importantly, it gave people the opportunity to learn about what we do and the products we offer,” said Angea Davis.

Tompoe Agriculture Development Association (TADA) – Strengthening Local Food Systems Another standout at NAF ’25 was Tompoe Agriculture Development Association (TADA), a cooperative committed to boosting local food production and value addition.

With grant support from UNDP Liberia, TADA has scaled its operations and introduced improved farming techniques to enhance productivity and food security.

Key Achievements and Activities:

Rice Production: Using improved lowland farming techniques to increase yields and reduce post-harvest losses.

Using improved lowland farming techniques to increase yields and reduce post-harvest losses. Cassava Processing: Transforming cassava into garri, fufu, and other value-added products for local markets.

Transforming cassava into garri, fufu, and other value-added products for local markets. Vegetable Farming: Expanding production of tomatoes, peppers, onions, cabbage, and other staples.

Expanding production of tomatoes, peppers, onions, cabbage, and other staples. Plantain Products: Introducing plantain powder and related processed items to diversify income streams.

TADA’s participation in NAF ’25 highlighted how cooperatives can drive inclusive growth, create jobs, and strengthen rural economies. With UNDP’s support, TADA is not only improving food availability but also building resilience against climate shocks and market fluctuations.

Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Agricultural Development

Held from December 9–13, 2025, in Ganta, Nimba County, NAF’25 brought together farmers, cooperatives, agribusinesses, policymakers, and development partners under the theme “Empowering Farmers, Enriching the Nation.”

The fair showcased Liberia’s agricultural potential while promoting knowledge exchange, market access, and value-chain linkages.

The strong participation of UNDP-supported beneficiaries underscores agriculture’s role as a cornerstone of Liberia’s economy—sustaining livelihoods, food security, and rural employment.

Through initiatives like the Growth Accelerator Programme, the Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP), and forest-based livelihood projects such as Leh Go Green and Community-Based Forest Management (CBFM) projects, UNDP Liberia continues to empower farmers and entrepreneurs, promote climate-smart agriculture, and advance gender equality and economic growth in alignment with the Government of Liberia’s AAID agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

NAF ’25 proved that with the right support, Liberian farmers and entrepreneurs can overcome challenges and thrive—strengthening communities, driving economic growth, and enriching the nation.

